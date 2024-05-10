Falcons sign four 2024 draft picks

The Falcons have started signing their draft picks.

Four of the team’s selections agreed to contracts on Friday. That leaves four others to sign, including first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The highest of the four selections to sign on Friday was fifth-round linebacker JD Bertrand. He had 76 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for Notre Dame last season and he was the Fighting Irish’s leader in tackles over the last three seasons.

Bertrand was joined by three sixth-round picks. Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Casey Washington, and defensive tackle Zion Logue also signed their four-year deals with the team.