Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Falcons sign four 2024 draft picks

  
Published May 10, 2024 05:19 PM

The Falcons have started signing their draft picks.

Four of the team’s selections agreed to contracts on Friday. That leaves four others to sign, including first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The highest of the four selections to sign on Friday was fifth-round linebacker JD Bertrand. He had 76 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for Notre Dame last season and he was the Fighting Irish’s leader in tackles over the last three seasons.

Bertrand was joined by three sixth-round picks. Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Casey Washington, and defensive tackle Zion Logue also signed their four-year deals with the team.