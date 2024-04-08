Falcons sign Kevin King

The Falcons announced a veteran addition to their secondary on Monday.

Cornerback Kevin King has signed with the team. The Falcons did not announce the terms of the deal.

King was a 2017 second-round pick of the Packers and he played five seasons with the team before sitting out the 2022 season. King hoped to get healthy after missing chunks of time with various injuries, but he tore his Achilles last spring while training for a return to action.

King had 197 tackles, seven interceptions, 30 passes defensed, one sack, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 51 games for Green Bay.

The Falcons also signed Antonio Hamilton recently and they have A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford, and Natrone Brooks on hand as well.