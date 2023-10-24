Falcons sign LaCale London to active roster, cut Eli Ankou

The Falcons signed defensive lineman LaCale London to the 53-player roster, the team announced Tuesday.

London has been on the Falcons’ practice squad all season, and the team elevated him for Weeks 6 and 7.

London played 10 defensive snaps and made a tackle in the loss to the Commanders and then played 32 defensive snaps and made three tackles and had a fumble recovery in the win over the Buccaneers. He also had two special team snaps Sunday.

London originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in one game in 2021. He didn’t record any stats.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released defensive lineman Eli Ankou.

Ankou saw nine defensive snaps in the Falcons’ Week 5 win against the Texans, totaling one tackle.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has played with six teams. Ankou also has spent time with the Jaguars, Browns, Cowboys, Bills and Titans. Ankou has made 34 appearances with 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks.