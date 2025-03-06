 Skip navigation
Falcons sign LS Liam McCullough to four-year extension

  
Published March 6, 2025 04:32 PM

The Falcons have locked up their long snapper for four more years.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed Liam McCullough to a contract extension. They did not disclose any terms other than the length of the pact.

McCullough joined the Falcons and has appeared in every game over the last three seasons. He has made six tackles in addition to snapping on the team’s field goals, extra points, and punts.

The move ensures that the team’s specialists will all return for at least one more season. Punter Bradley Pinion and kicker Younghoe Koo have also been with the team since 2022 and will be back for a fourth year.