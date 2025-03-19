Falcons sign safety Jordan Fuller

The Falcons have added some depth to their secondary.

Jordan Fuller is signing with the Falcons, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Fuller was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Rams who played four years in Los Angeles and then signed a one-year contract with the Panthers last year.

Last year Fuller opened the season as a starter for the Panthers but missed time with a hamstring injury and then was a healthy scratch for two games late in the season. The Falcons will hope he can earn playing time on defense, and he may also contribute on special teams in Atlanta.