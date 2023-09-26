Falcons sign Storm Norton off Saints practice squad

The Falcons are bringing in some offensive line depth.

Atlanta has signed Storm Norton off of New Orleans’ practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Norton, 29, joined the Saints as a free agent in March but didn’t make the team’s initial 53-man roster and signed with its practice squad.

Norton started 15 games for the Chargers in 2021, appearing in 35 games for the club from 2020-2022.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Norton has also spent time with the Lions, Cardinals, and Vikings.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Falcons have placed linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve. He suffered a shoulder/pectoral injury during Sunday’s loss to the Lions.