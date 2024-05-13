 Skip navigation
Falcons sign TE Ross Dwelley

  
Published May 13, 2024 04:25 PM

The Falcons have added a veteran tight end.

Atlanta announced on Monday that the team has signed Ross Dwelley. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dwelley, 29, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and had spent his entire career with the 49ers. Dwelley mainly profiles as a blocking tight end, as he reached career-highs in receptions (19) and yards (245) back in 2020. Dwelley appeared in 12 games last season, registering one catch for 12 yards. He was on the field for 10 percent of offensive snaps and 67 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

In all, Dwelley has 44 catches for 518 yards in 84 career games.

The Falcons also announced they’ve signed receiver Dylan Drummond after he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He appeared in one game for Detoit last season, playing five offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

Additionally, Atlanta announced the previously reported signings of tryout players safety Dane Cruikshank and defensive lineman Bradlee Anae.