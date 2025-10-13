 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Falcons strike first with a touchdown drive

  
Published October 13, 2025 07:28 PM

On the first play from scrimmage Monday night, Bijan Robinson fumbled after a 3-yard gain. Christian Benford recovered for the Bills at the Atlanta 46.

The turnover, though, was negated by an offsides penalty on Greg Rousseau.

Five plays later, the Falcons were in the end zone and holding an early 7-0 lead.

Michael Penix completed passes of 23 and 10 yards to Drake London, and Robinson had two carries for 10 yards.

Tyler Allgeier ran 21 yards for the touchdown. It was his third touchdown of the season.