Falcons strike first with a touchdown drive

On the first play from scrimmage Monday night, Bijan Robinson fumbled after a 3-yard gain. Christian Benford recovered for the Bills at the Atlanta 46.

The turnover, though, was negated by an offsides penalty on Greg Rousseau.

Five plays later, the Falcons were in the end zone and holding an early 7-0 lead.

Michael Penix completed passes of 23 and 10 yards to Drake London, and Robinson had two carries for 10 yards.

Tyler Allgeier ran 21 yards for the touchdown. It was his third touchdown of the season.