Falcons to “lean on” Darnell Mooney more this season

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney got back on track in his first year with the Falcons.

Mooney had 81 catches for 1,055 yards in his second season with the Bears, but his final two years in Chicago saw him post 71 catches for 907 yards. The Falcons still saw enough to sign him to a three-year contract and that move paid off with 64 catches for 992 yards and six touchdowns.

Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said this week that Mooney “re-introduced himself to the league a little bit last year” and said that the Falcons are looking for him to do even more this time around.

“We look at Mooney as, obviously, a yards-per-catch guy, a vertical threat [and] a veteran presence that can help, I think, with each guy in their role,” Hilliard said, via the team’s website. “Considering he was a fifth-round draft pick and earned an opportunity to earn a second contract, he knows what it takes to be a pro. So, we’re going to lean on him a lot more than we did last year and see where that goes.”

The Falcons also have wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back Bijan Robinson to deploy around quarterback Michael Penix and having all of the pieces come together could lead to the end of the extended playoff drought in Atlanta.