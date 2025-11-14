 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons WR Drake London is questionable for Sunday’s game

  
Published November 14, 2025 03:30 PM

The Falcons list wide receiver Drake London (illness/back) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

London was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after the Falcons added the back injury.

He has had 1,034 receiving yards since Michael Penix made his first career start in Week 16 of last season, according to StatsPerform. That ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards among QB/WR combos over that span.

In the past two games, London has 15 receptions for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), defensive linemen Zach Harrison (knee), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (foot), tight end Feleipe Franks (foot) and Brandon Dorlus (oblique) are also questionable.

For the second consecutive week, the Falcons have ruled out offensive guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring). Cornerback Dee Alford (concussion), inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), inside linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) also won’t play.