Falcons WR Drake London is questionable for Sunday’s game

The Falcons list wide receiver Drake London (illness/back) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

London was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after the Falcons added the back injury.

He has had 1,034 receiving yards since Michael Penix made his first career start in Week 16 of last season, according to StatsPerform. That ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards among QB/WR combos over that span.

In the past two games, London has 15 receptions for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), defensive linemen Zach Harrison (knee), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (foot), tight end Feleipe Franks (foot) and Brandon Dorlus (oblique) are also questionable.

For the second consecutive week, the Falcons have ruled out offensive guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring). Cornerback Dee Alford (concussion), inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), inside linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) also won’t play.