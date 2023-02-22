Federal investigation of Commanders continues

Congress has concluded its investigation of the Commanders, thanks to the November election. Mary Jo White has apparently shifted her investigation of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder into “molasses on a frozen sliding board” mode, thanks to Snyder’s November decision to explore selling the team. One entity is undeterred by recent developments, however.

Via A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, a federal prosecutor in Virginia continues to investigate the team . Perez reports that the case remains open in the Eastern District of Virginia, and that at least one subpoena has been issued.

“The team has been fully cooperating with the Eastern District of Virginia since it received a request for records last year,” Commanders outside counsel John Brownlee told Perez in a statement. “The requested records only relate to customer security deposits and the team’s ticket sales and revenue. The team will continue to cooperate with this investigation.”

The issue of financial irregularities emerged during the Congressional investigation of the team, which started due to allegations of chronic workplace misconduct directed at female employees.

While the NFL’s investigation of Snyder may die on the vine if/when Snyder sells the vineyard, federal prosecutors won’t be deterred simply because Snyder no longer owns the team.