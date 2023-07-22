 Skip navigation
Fights break out at Jets practice

  
Published July 22, 2023 04:03 PM

The Jets didn’t wait long to give the Hard Knocks crew some good material.

Training camp has just begun, and already multiple fights have broken out at Jets practice.

Videos posted on social media by fans at the Jets’ practices showed several offensive and defensive linemen going at it, and some players who weren’t initially involved rushing in and escalating the brawl. Helmets were knocked off and players got heated, but there did not appear to be any injuries.

Coaches generally discourage fights at training camp, but they’re a part of camp every summer, and with the Jets set to appear on the annual HBO/NFL Films reality show, training camp fights are coming to a TV near you.