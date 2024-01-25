Finalists announced for MVP, other 2023 NFL awards
The NFL will announce the Most Valuable Player and other award-winners for the 2023 season on Februray 8 and the finalists for those awards were announced by the Associated Press on Thursday.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered the heavy favorite to be named the MVP for the second time in his career and he is officially a finalist for the award. He is also a finalist for offensive player of the year and he’s joined in both categories by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
McCaffrey is the only non-quarterback in the running for MVP. His teammate Brock Purdy and Bills quarterback Josh Allen round out the finalists for MVP.
The list of finalists for the other awards are listed below:
Defensive Player of the Year
Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt
Offensive Player of the Year
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs
Lions tight end Sam LaPorta
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Texans defensive end Will Anderson
Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter
Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner
Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon
Comeback Player of the Year
Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Coach of the Year
Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Assistant Coach of the Year
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz
Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik