 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Finalists announced for MVP, other 2023 NFL awards

  
Published January 25, 2024 12:25 PM

The NFL will announce the Most Valuable Player and other award-winners for the 2023 season on Februray 8 and the finalists for those awards were announced by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered the heavy favorite to be named the MVP for the second time in his career and he is officially a finalist for the award. He is also a finalist for offensive player of the year and he’s joined in both categories by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

McCaffrey is the only non-quarterback in the running for MVP. His teammate Brock Purdy and Bills quarterback Josh Allen round out the finalists for MVP.

The list of finalists for the other awards are listed below:

Defensive Player of the Year
Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt

    Offensive Player of the Year
    Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
    Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
    49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

    Offensive Rookie of the Year
    Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs
    Lions tight end Sam LaPorta
    Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua
    Falcons running back Bijan Robinson
    Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

    Defensive Rookie of the Year
    Texans defensive end Will Anderson
    Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter
    Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
    Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner
    Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon

    Comeback Player of the Year
    Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
    Bills safety Damar Hamlin
    Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
    Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

    Coach of the Year
    Lions head coach Dan Campbell
    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh
    Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans
    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan
    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

    Assistant Coach of the Year
    Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
    Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
    Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
    Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz
    Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik