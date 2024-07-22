First-rounder Amarius Mims signs with Bengals; all 2024 draft picks are now signed

Every 2024 draft pick is now under contract.

After the Vikings signed their two first-round picks over the last few days, Bengals first-round tackle Amarius Mims was the last player in this year’s draft class without a deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mims signed with the Bengals on Monday, however, and that means every pick from every round has now signed their first NFL contract.

Mims has a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $15.37 million that includes a $7.99 million signing bonus. The Bengals will have a team option for a fifth season as well.

The Bengals have veterans Orlando Brown and Trent Brown on hand at tackle as well, so Mims will likely be in a reserve role to kick off his professional career.