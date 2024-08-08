First Son of Mine review has two words of advice: “Get it”

I’ve been trying to fight through my recent case of vertigo for two reasons — one, it feels a lot better to feel normal and, two, I still need to do one final, speak-now-over-forever-hold-your-piece-peace-whatever scouring of the final product of Son of Mine for any lingering typos by Sunday night.

Here’s a little something that will give me the motivation to get it done right. The first review of Son of Mine, from the fine folks at Kirkus, can be summarized in two words: “Get it.”

Here’s the full review. Unfortunately, reading the review will spoil Father of Mine. So if you haven’t read Father of Mine, DON’T CLICK on the Son of Mine review.

For now, this should be good enough: “A fast-paced mob-family saga with compelling characters, great dialogue, and hardboiled vengeance.”

Given the past two days, I needed a win. Now, you need to get yourself a book for two. Buy Father of Mine here, for as little as $3.99. Pre-order Son of Mine here, for only $4.99.

That’s only $8.98 for BOTH ebooks.

Hell, it’s the least you can do to expression appreciation for the fact that I didn’t, you know, drop dread on Tuesday morning. After all, the floral arrangement would have cause way more than that.