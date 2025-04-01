First week of Packers offseason program will be virtual due to NFL Draft

Green Bay will be playing host to the NFL Draft this year and the event will cause a change in the home team’s schedule.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday that the team will not be holding in-person workouts during the first week of the offseason program due to the preparations going on for the draft in the city. The Packers have generally cut their program short as well and LaFleur indicated they will stick with that approach despite the early disruption.

“We’re going to do the first week virtually and then we’ll hit the ground running,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “We’ll probably cut it a week early, as well. I just think the totality of the NFL season is a long time, so I want to give those guys a chance to get away before we come back.”

Teams with returning coaches can start their offseason programs on April 21. The draft will run from April 24-26.