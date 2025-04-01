 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

First week of Packers offseason program will be virtual due to NFL Draft

  
Published April 1, 2025 05:50 PM

Green Bay will be playing host to the NFL Draft this year and the event will cause a change in the home team’s schedule.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday that the team will not be holding in-person workouts during the first week of the offseason program due to the preparations going on for the draft in the city. The Packers have generally cut their program short as well and LaFleur indicated they will stick with that approach despite the early disruption.

“We’re going to do the first week virtually and then we’ll hit the ground running,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “We’ll probably cut it a week early, as well. I just think the totality of the NFL season is a long time, so I want to give those guys a chance to get away before we come back.”

Teams with returning coaches can start their offseason programs on April 21. The draft will run from April 24-26.