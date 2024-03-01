Florida State QB Jordan Travis out of walking boot, expects to be cleared by this summer

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis shed his walking boot a week ago, making progress three months after his gruesome leg fracture.

“I knew there was going to be a day [when the boot came off],” Travis said. “I didn’t know when the day was going to be. But all glory to God. Glory to my family because I couldn’t do it without them. My friends. They pushed me every single day. Every day I wake up, I mean, it’s a struggle when you have a boot on your foot. You’ve got to sleep with the big boot on. So, I mean, having my two shoes on right now, I’m so grateful. There’s no complaints over here.”

Travis, who was injured in a Nov. 18 game against North Alabama, expects to be cleared before the start of training camp and possibly before offseason workouts are complete.

Travis said the first question NFL teams ask him is: Are you healthy?

“At this point, I’m taking it day by day,” Travis said. “I’m so thankful to wake up every single day, look down at my shoes, and I’m so grateful. It’s been a journey, for sure. My family has helped me get through it. But yeah, I mean, I should be ready by May. That’s my goal. May, June, so ready for it.

Travis threw for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, making him a Heisman candidate 11 games into the season. His season-ending injury ended those hopes, and Florida State’s as well.

“I mean, it sucks. It does suck,” Travis said. “But then you’ve got to control what you can control. I’ve learned that throughout my life and throughout my career. So I mean, I just tried to keep my head down and try not to listen to the outside noise. This Florida State team was really special. And I think we’re seeing at the combine here with the athletes and just the people that we have on the field. But you can’t control that, man. So we’ve got to move past that and I look forward to seeing Florida State win a lot of football games.”