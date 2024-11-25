For maximum flexibility, Daniel Jones might sign with a practice squad

Unless someone claims quarterback Daniel Jones on waivers, he’ll become a free agent at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday. So what will he do next?

One option, we’re told, will be to sign with a practice squad and not a 53-man roster. That approach would allow Jones to possibly join the active roster of a different team, if for example the starter gets injured.

The rules permit that. Any player on any practice squad can sign with the active roster of any other team, at any time.

It’s a great way to have it both ways. He instantly joins a new team, and he preserves the ability to go to another team, if the need arises.