 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

For now, Competition Committee has no definitive position on tush push proposal

  
Published March 31, 2025 11:29 PM

The tush push takes center stage on Tuesday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a “good discussion” is anticipated at the ownership session regarding the proposed changes.

The Competition Committee addressed the pending proposal from the Packers on Sunday. Per the source, there was no definitive decision from the committee on whether to recommend the change to the full group of owners.

In the end, at least 24 teams will be required to support any change to the rule that currently allows teammates to shove the ballcarrier from behind. Green Bay’s suggested change would apply only to an immediate push. The question of what is and isn’t immediate would open a can of worms regarding how long is long enough to wait. It would introduce judgment and subjectivity and a high potential for inconsistency.

Regardless, there are strong feelings going both ways. And there are strong feelings regarding whether the stated concerns (mainly, player safety) are cover for eliminating a technique that one team, the Eagles, has perfected.

The current proposal is flawed. But it will at least start the discussion. And the play will be under even greater scrutiny in 2025.