For now, Competition Committee has no definitive position on tush push proposal

The tush push takes center stage on Tuesday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a “good discussion” is anticipated at the ownership session regarding the proposed changes.

The Competition Committee addressed the pending proposal from the Packers on Sunday. Per the source, there was no definitive decision from the committee on whether to recommend the change to the full group of owners.

In the end, at least 24 teams will be required to support any change to the rule that currently allows teammates to shove the ballcarrier from behind. Green Bay’s suggested change would apply only to an immediate push. The question of what is and isn’t immediate would open a can of worms regarding how long is long enough to wait. It would introduce judgment and subjectivity and a high potential for inconsistency.

Regardless, there are strong feelings going both ways. And there are strong feelings regarding whether the stated concerns (mainly, player safety) are cover for eliminating a technique that one team, the Eagles, has perfected.

The current proposal is flawed. But it will at least start the discussion. And the play will be under even greater scrutiny in 2025.