For the first time in 232 career games, Matthew Stafford can go above .500

Matthew Stafford’s NFL career began in 2009. He’s now in his 17th season. And he has never — not once, not ever — had a record above .500.

That can change on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Stafford has 231 regular-season starts. He’s 115-115-1. With a win against Seattle in start No. 232, Stafford would have the most starts before pushing his record above .500 in NFL history.

The reason for the unusual record is obvious. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Lions, at a time when the Lions were a far cry from what the Lions currently are.

It’s amazing, in hindsight, that he stayed with the Lions as long as he did. But that’s how he is. Never complain. Show up. Do the job. Go home. Do it again. Never complain.

He’s gotten his reward in recent years. A Super Bowl ring in 2021. Maybe another one this year. A first-ballot, no-question, drop-the-mic Hall of Fame enshrinement.

And maybe a rightful spot in the conversation as one of the best to ever do it.