 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

For the first time in 232 career games, Matthew Stafford can go above .500

  
Published November 14, 2025 05:02 PM

Matthew Stafford’s NFL career began in 2009. He’s now in his 17th season. And he has never — not once, not ever — had a record above .500.

That can change on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Stafford has 231 regular-season starts. He’s 115-115-1. With a win against Seattle in start No. 232, Stafford would have the most starts before pushing his record above .500 in NFL history.

The reason for the unusual record is obvious. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Lions, at a time when the Lions were a far cry from what the Lions currently are.

It’s amazing, in hindsight, that he stayed with the Lions as long as he did. But that’s how he is. Never complain. Show up. Do the job. Go home. Do it again. Never complain.

He’s gotten his reward in recent years. A Super Bowl ring in 2021. Maybe another one this year. A first-ballot, no-question, drop-the-mic Hall of Fame enshrinement.

And maybe a rightful spot in the conversation as one of the best to ever do it.