nbc_pft_chiefs_outlook_mahomes_251202.jpg
Questions surround KC amid ‘unprecedented’ season
nbc_pft_andy_reid_chiefs_notready_251202.jpg
Chiefs ‘running out of time’ to get things going
nbc_pft_afc_texans_251202.jpg
Who will win a competitive AFC South?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
For the first time in his career, Russell Wilson was a healthy scratch

  
Published December 2, 2025 09:42 AM

Whether quarterback Russell Wilson gets a bronze bust in Canton remains to be seen, starting five years after he retires from football. On Monday night, Wilson picked up an item that few if any Hall of Fame players ever have on their permanent NFL records.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Wilson was a healthy scratch for the first time in his 13-year career.

It was also his first NFL game after his 37th birthday.

Wilson had missed time due to injury, while in Seattle. In 2023, Wilson was benched by the Broncos in an effort to avoid the vesting of millions in 2025 compensation.

But he wasn’t made inactive. And when Jameis Winston leapfrogged Wilson as the No. 2 quarterback, Wilson continued to be on the active game-day roster.

Last night, Wilson was inactive — with the emergency quarterback designation.

Wilson has consistently said he won’t ask to be released in the hopes of finding an opportunity to play elsewhere. It’s unclear whether the Giants would do it, given Dart’s propensity to take big hits.

It’s also unclear Wilson will have any suitors when he becomes a free agent in March.

Regardless, those who will oppose Wilson’s Hall of Fame candidacy have a clear, objective fact that can be brought to the table during any debate about whether he’s worthy of a spot in Canton. For at least one night (and possibly for the rest of the season), Wilson was deemed to be not worthy of a spot on the game-day active roster for a team that is currently among the worst in the NFL.