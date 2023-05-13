 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Formal vote on Thursday night flexing is expected later this month

  
Published May 13, 2023 11:01 AM

In March, an official vote didn’t happen on late-season Thursday night flexing because the league didn’t have the votes, unofficially, to push it through.

It’s currently anticipated that a formal vote will happen when the owners meet in Minneapolis later this month, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

The last time around, 22 teams favored the proposal, eight opposed it, and two abstained. The vote wasn’t regarded as a formal one, with the measure eventually tabled until May.

Sometimes, an item gets tabled as a face-saving way of killing it. For Thursday night flexing, it’s simply a matter of getting two team that voted “no” to flip to “yes.”

It shouldn’t be hard. Deals can be made; they get made all the time. A little wink, a little nod, and there’s a deal, that’a a deal.

The proposal continues to be a horrible one, in our opinion, “abusive” to fans (as Giants co-owner John Mara has said) and oblivious to various consequences to players and others flowing from a late-season shift in an otherwise settled schedule. But the league office wants the ability to boost late-season Thursday night audiences.

Within two weeks, that power likely will be secured.