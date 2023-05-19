Former 49ers linebacker Craig Puki dies at 66

Former 49ers linebacker Craig Puki has died, the team announced Friday. He was 66.

“The 49ers mourn the passing of former LB Craig Puki. Our thoughts are with his friends and family,” the team tweeted.

The 49ers drafted Puki in the third round of the 1980 draft out of the University of Tennessee. He played three NFL seasons.

Puki saw action in all 16 games for the 49ers each of his first two seasons, making an interception and two fumble recoveries. He also played all three playoff games in 1981 when the 49ers won the Super Bowl title.

He played for the Rams in 1982, appearing in seven games. That was his last season in the NFL.