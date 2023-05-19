 Skip navigation
Former 49ers linebacker Craig Puki dies at 66

  
Published May 19, 2023 10:34 AM
NFL: OCT 30 49ers at Rams

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 30: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former 49ers linebacker Craig Puki has died, the team announced Friday. He was 66.

“The 49ers mourn the passing of former LB Craig Puki. Our thoughts are with his friends and family,” the team tweeted.

The 49ers drafted Puki in the third round of the 1980 draft out of the University of Tennessee. He played three NFL seasons.

Puki saw action in all 16 games for the 49ers each of his first two seasons, making an interception and two fumble recoveries. He also played all three playoff games in 1981 when the 49ers won the Super Bowl title.

He played for the Rams in 1982, appearing in seven games. That was his last season in the NFL.