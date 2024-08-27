 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Broncos WR Tim Patrick joining the Lions’ practice squad

  
Published August 27, 2024 07:42 PM

The Broncos couldn’t trade receiver Tim Patrick, so they cut him. It didn’t take him long to find a new home.

Patrick is joining the Lions’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He has missed the past two seasons with injuries, tearing an ACL in training camp in 2022 and tearing an Achilles’ tendon in camp in 2023.

Patrick, though, made it through this year’s camp unscathed, making five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Now, he joins his fourth team in eight seasons.

The Ravens and 49ers waived Patrick in 2017 before he signed with the Broncos’ practice squad and found a home. From 2018-21, Patrick made 143 receptions for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.