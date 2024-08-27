Former Broncos WR Tim Patrick joining the Lions’ practice squad

The Broncos couldn’t trade receiver Tim Patrick, so they cut him. It didn’t take him long to find a new home.

Patrick is joining the Lions’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He has missed the past two seasons with injuries, tearing an ACL in training camp in 2022 and tearing an Achilles’ tendon in camp in 2023.

Patrick, though, made it through this year’s camp unscathed, making five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Now, he joins his fourth team in eight seasons.

The Ravens and 49ers waived Patrick in 2017 before he signed with the Broncos’ practice squad and found a home. From 2018-21, Patrick made 143 receptions for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.