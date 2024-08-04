Former Browns RB Ben Gay dies in a car wreck at 44

Former Browns running back Ben Gay died in a car accident in Colorado on Monday, according to multiple reports. Gay was 44.

The Houston native was a high school legend at Spring High School, rushing for 2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior. He attended Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Gay played only one NFL season, seeing action in all 16 games in 2001.

He signed with the Browns three days before training camp and played special teams for the first half of the season. In Week 10, on Nov. 18, 2001, Gay carried 18 times for 56 yards and his only NFL touchdown in a 27-17 victory over the Ravens.

Gay finished the season with 51 carries for 172 yards and the one score, while also averaging 22.3 yards on 22 kickoff returns.

The Browns waived Gay in April 2002, and he signed with the Colts. After the Colts cut Gay in training camp, he played for Edmonton in the Canadian Football League.

After his retirement, Gay worked as a welder. He is survived by his wife, Margarita, and three children, son Damian Ortega and daughters Julie Ortega and Brianna Morales.