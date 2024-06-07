 Skip navigation
Former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard sued for sharing revenge porn

  
Published June 7, 2024 12:34 PM

Free agent cornerback Xavien Howard has been sued by one ex-girlfriend and the son of another for sharing revenge porn.

CBS Miami reports that court documents show that Howard, who was released by the Dolphins early in the offseason, is accused of circulating sexually explicit videos of the first ex-girlfriend. The woman, who is known as Jane Doe in the court documents, said the actions left her “debased and utterly humiliated.”

The son of the other ex-girlfriend, known as John Doe, accuses Howard of getting his mother pregnant and then demanding she get an abortion. When she refused, Howard allegedly texted sexually explicit material of her to her son, who was a minor at the time.

Howard did not respond to a request for comment from CBS.