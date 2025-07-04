Former Dolphins safety Reshad Jones has $2.58 million stolen

Former Dolphins safety Reshad Jones had $2.58 million stolen by a 49-year-old woman with the help of a former Merrill Lynch financial advisor, Ryan Mackey of Local 10 News reports.

An arrest warrant obtained by the station says Isaiah Williams, Jones’ financial advisor from January 2022 to March 2024, stole approximately $1.58 million from Jones’ bank account in 133 wire transfers. Williams used the money to pay off two of his American Express credit cards.

The money was used to fund first-class airline tickets, hotel stays with multiple women, nightclub tabs, strip clubs, car rentals, designer clothes, jewelry, legal fees as well as child support. He also went on duty-free shopping sprees in Mexico, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Jones had another $1.03 million laundered from his account with help from Octavia Monique Graham, of Dallas, Georgia. Jones told investigators he had never met Graham.

Jones is pressing charges, and Graham, who turned herself in Monday, is facing two counts of money laundering and one count of first-degree grand theft. Williams has not been arrested yet, according to court records.

Jones, 37, made two Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with the Dolphins and earned $58.1 million.