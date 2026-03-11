Former Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant announces retirement

Jakeem Grant has not played a game since 2021, so his career has been finished for a while now.

The former Dolphins wide receiver, though, formally announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“For as long as I can remember, football helped me find my purpose,” Grant wrote on social media. “It gave me unforgettable memories, taught me hard lessons and created brothers I will carry with me for the rest of my life. . . . This game has always been a blessing, and I’m thankful for every moment it gave me.”

The Dolphins made Grant a sixth-round pick in 2016, and he played in Miami for six seasons. He also played part of the 2021 season with the Bears.

In 81 games, with eight starts, Grant made 100 receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns.