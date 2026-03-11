 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant announces retirement

  
Published March 11, 2026 03:54 PM

Jakeem Grant has not played a game since 2021, so his career has been finished for a while now.

The former Dolphins wide receiver, though, formally announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“For as long as I can remember, football helped me find my purpose,” Grant wrote on social media. “It gave me unforgettable memories, taught me hard lessons and created brothers I will carry with me for the rest of my life. . . . This game has always been a blessing, and I’m thankful for every moment it gave me.”

The Dolphins made Grant a sixth-round pick in 2016, and he played in Miami for six seasons. He also played part of the 2021 season with the Bears.

In 81 games, with eight starts, Grant made 100 receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns.