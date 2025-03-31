Former Falcon and Lion John Cominsky retires at age 29, citing “overwhelming” injuries

Former Falcons and Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky has retired from football at the age of 29.

“After 6 years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring,” Cominsky wrote on social media. “I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing. Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for believing in me and drafting an under the radar DII prospect. Thank you to the Detroit Lions for grabbing me off waivers and giving me a second contract and allowing me to show what I can do as an NFL starter. Thank you to the front offices and coaches that helped build me up and believed in me. Who would have thought a small town Barberton, Ohio QB would find his way to sacking NFL QBs?”

The Falcons took Cominsky out of Division II Charleston in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played three seasons in Atlanta before he was released, and then claimed in Detroit.

Cominsky flourished with the Lions, becoming a starter in 2022 and then signing a two-year contract extension in 2023. He suffered a torn MCL last year and did not play at all last season.