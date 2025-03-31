 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Falcon and Lion John Cominsky retires at age 29, citing “overwhelming” injuries

  
Published March 31, 2025 05:33 PM

Former Falcons and Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky has retired from football at the age of 29.

“After 6 years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring,” Cominsky wrote on social media. “I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing. Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for believing in me and drafting an under the radar DII prospect. Thank you to the Detroit Lions for grabbing me off waivers and giving me a second contract and allowing me to show what I can do as an NFL starter. Thank you to the front offices and coaches that helped build me up and believed in me. Who would have thought a small town Barberton, Ohio QB would find his way to sacking NFL QBs?”

The Falcons took Cominsky out of Division II Charleston in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played three seasons in Atlanta before he was released, and then claimed in Detroit.

Cominsky flourished with the Lions, becoming a starter in 2022 and then signing a two-year contract extension in 2023. He suffered a torn MCL last year and did not play at all last season.