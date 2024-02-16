Former Falcons LB Fulton Kuykendall dies at 70

Former Falcons linebacker Fulton Kuykendall has died, the team announced. He was 70.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Grits Blitz member and Falcons Legend, Fulton Kuykendall. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the team wrote on social media.

Kuykendall, known as Kaptain Krazy, played for the Falcons for 10 years before finishing his career with in San Francisco.

The Falcons made him a sixth-round pick in 1975, appearing in 123 games with 93 starts.

He played one game for the 49ers in 1985 before retiring.