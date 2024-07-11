Former NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin has died

Former NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin died Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi, surrounded by family and friends, the University of Mississippi announced. Kiffin was 84.

“As his grandson Knox said, he’s free of pain and smiling down on us from above. Please keep the Kiffin family in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” Ole Miss said in its statement.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is Monte’s son.

Kiffin spent almost 30 years coaching in the NFL and ranks as the longest-tenured coach in Buccaneers franchise history. He was with the Bucs from 1996-2008 under Tony Dungy (1996-2001) and Jon Gruden (2002-08) and is in the team’s Ring of Honor.

Kiffin joined Dungy’s coaching staff as defensive coordinator in 1996 and helped create and implement the Tampa 2 defense. The team’s defense improved from 27th overall in 1995 to 11th in Kiffin’s first year as coordinator.

During Kiffin’s 13 seasons leading Tampa Bay’s defense, the unit ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed 11 times and in points allowed 12 times. During that same 13-year span, the defense led the league in points allowed per game (17.5), ranked second in takeaways (293) and yards allowed per game (286.8), third in interceptions (249) and 10th in total sacks (503).

Under Kiffin’s leadership, eight different Buccaneers defensive players made a combined 36 Pro Bowl appearances, while six also earned All-Pro team recognition. Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber and John Lynch are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kiffin was the Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2013.

He also served as an assistant coach with the Packers, Bills, Vikings, Saints and Jaguars.

Kiffin, the head coach at North Carolina State from 1980-82, also was an assistant for his son at three different stops.