Former NFL linebacker Johnie Cooks dies at 64

  
Published July 6, 2023 07:24 PM

Former NFL linebacker Johnie Cooks died Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed on social media. Cooks was 64.

Cooks became a star at Mississippi State, manning the middle of the defense and earning a spot in the Davis Wade Stadium Ring of Honor. Cooks and D.D. Lewis are considered the best Bulldog linebackers ever.

The Baltimore Colts made Cooks the second overall pick in 1982, and he earned all-rookie honors his first season.

He played 83 games with 74 starts over seven seasons with the Colts, moving to outside linebacker in 1984 and making 11.5 sacks that season.

The Colts released him during the 1988 season, and the Giants signed him. Cooks earned a Super Bowl ring with the Giants.

Cooks ended his career in Cleveland, retiring after the 1991 season.

He is a member of both the Mississippi State and State of Mississippi sports halls of fame, and one of Mississippi State’s SEC Legends.