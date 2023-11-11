Former NFL player D.J. Hayden killed in car crash

D.J. Hayden, a first-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2013 who had an eight-year NFL career, was killed in a car crash early this morning. He was 33.

Hayden was one of six people killed when a car sped through a red light at around 2 a.m. in Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Zach McMillan, a college teammate of Hayden’s with the Houston Cougars, was also killed in the crash.

Hayden may be best remembered from his remarkable recovery after suffering a near-fatal heart injury during a collision on the practice field in college. After his full recovery, the Raiders chose him with the 12th overall pick in the next year’s draft.

Hayden played four seasons with the Raiders, one with the Lions and three with the Jaguars.