Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowns

  
Published June 27, 2023 06:23 PM

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned in Florida on Tuesday, Deltaplex News reports. He was 35.

Mallett was entering his second season as the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas. Mallett played at the University of Arkansas.

The newspaper reports that Mallett was transported to a Florida hospital from a beach and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Patriots made Mallett a third-round pick in 2011, and he played four games for the Patriots. He went on to play for the Texans and Ravens. His final season was 2017.

Mallett played 21 career games with eight starts, passing for 1,835 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.