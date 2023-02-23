Former NFL receiver Sam Hurd released from prison after serving a decade for cocaine trafficking

Former NFL receiver Sam Hurd was released from federal prison on Jan. 31 and placed in community confinement in San Antonio, the Express News reports.

Hurd, now 37, served a decade in the Bastrop federal penitentiary in Texas for cocaine trafficking charges.

He was playing for the Bears in December 2011 when authorities arrested him outside a Chicago-area steakhouse. Hurd allegedly told an undercover agent he wanted to buy large quantities of cocaine and marijuana to distribute.

Hurd had no previous criminal history when he pled guilty to drug trafficking in 2013. He faced life in prison but received a 15-year sentence from U.S. District Judge Jorge Solis.

Hurd played five seasons for the Cowboys before signing a three-year, $5 million contract with the Bears in 2011. He played 12 games before his arrest.

“Unlike some inmates after release from prison, Sam, in the future, will follow the right path and be a positive part of society, Hurd’s attorney, Jay Ethington, told ABC Chicago. “Sam was one of the very good guys that was drawn into the trap of illicit drugs. The Federal Judge that reluctantly imposed the severe sentence, was confident that when Sam returned home he’d be law-abiding and successful. Sam is a smart and caring person. Keep the criminals away from tricking him, and he’ll be just fine.”