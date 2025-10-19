Former NFL running back Doug Martin dies at 36

Doug Martin, an All-Pro running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died at the age of 36.

Martin died today, his family confirmed.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” Martin’s family said in a statement, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Martin was a star at Boise State, where he earned the nickname “Muscle Hamster” because he was incredibly powerful despite standing just 5-foot-9. After his college career, the Buccaneers selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.

As a rookie, Martin made an immediate impact: He went over 100 yards from scrimmage in his first game, and in the eighth game of his rookie season he turned in an all-time great performance, rushing for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Raiders. He finished his rookie season with 1,454 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 472 receiving yards.

Martin missed time with injuries in his next two years, but in 2015 he had another big season, totaling 1,402 rushing yards and being chosen a first-team All-Pro.

Martin struggled for the next two years, however, and was suspended four games by the NFL in 2016. He was released by the Bucs after six seasons and spent one more year with the Raiders before suffering another injury and retiring.

Martin became a fan favorite during his two great seasons with the Buccaneers, and he’ll be remembered fondly by fans today as a player who had an impressive NFL career, and a man who’s gone too soon.