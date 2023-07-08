 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta, Mid-Ohio
oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson wins U.S. 100m title and says, ‘I’m here to stay’
nbc_edge_wimbledonq1q2_230703.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 8

Top Clips

oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions
oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
Richardson takes home 100m national championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta, Mid-Ohio
oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson wins U.S. 100m title and says, ‘I’m here to stay’
nbc_edge_wimbledonq1q2_230703.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 8

Top Clips

oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions
oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
Richardson takes home 100m national championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former NFL running back Fred Willis dies at 75

  
Published July 8, 2023 08:18 AM

Fred Willis, a running back for the Bengals and Oilers who spent six seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 75.

An obituary published by Willis’s family said that he is survived by his wife, five children, two stepchildren and nine grandchildren.

Willis grew up in Massachusetts and set New England high school records for touchdowns scored. He then went to Boston College, where he was the first player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and he also played on Boston College’s hockey team.

A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 1971 NFL draft, Willis was traded to the Oilers during the 1972 season.

In Willis’s first full season as an Oiler, 1973, he had his best year. He started all 14 games, ran for 579 yards, and also caught 57 passes for 371 yards. His 57 catches ranked third in the NFL that year.

After retiring in 1977, Willis became active in causes related to helping retired players who had suffered brain injuries during their playing days.