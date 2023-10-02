Former NFL tight end Russ Francis dies in plane crash

Former Patriots and 49ers tight end Russ Francis was killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that Francis, who was the president of Lake Placid Airways, and another man died in a crash at Lake Placid Airport on Sunday afternoon. The other man was Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association senior vice president Richard McSpadden and a statement from the organization said the plane was attempting to return to the airport due to an emergency shortly after taking off.

Francis was a Patriots first-round pick in 1975 after playing at Oregon. He made three Pro Bowls and earned two second-team All-Pro selections with New England before retiring after the 1980 season. He returned to play in 1982 and was traded to San Francisco, where he spent six seasons and won a Super Bowl. Francis wound up his career by returning to New England after being waived in 1987 and he played his final 12 games for the Pats in 1988.

Francis had 393 catches for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns over his entire career. He ranks 21st all-time in catches and 16th in receiving yards for the Patriots and 30th and 32nd in the same categories for the Niners.