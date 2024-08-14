 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis tries out for Bills

  
Published August 14, 2024 05:30 PM

Corey Davis’s NFL career may not be over just yet.

Davis, the wide receiver from Western Michigan who was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, tried out for the Bills today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Davis had some decent years in the NFL, but he didn’t live up to the expectations the Titans had for him as a Top 5 pick. He spent four seasons with the Titans and then two with the Jets, and he didn’t play at all in 2023 after saying before the season that he needed a break from football.

But after the Jets released him from their reserve/retired list, he’s now a free agent and interested in coming back, and the Bills are at least interested enough to kick the tires on him.

In his six-year career, Davis has 273 catches for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns.