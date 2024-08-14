Former No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis tries out for Bills

Corey Davis’s NFL career may not be over just yet.

Davis, the wide receiver from Western Michigan who was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, tried out for the Bills today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Davis had some decent years in the NFL, but he didn’t live up to the expectations the Titans had for him as a Top 5 pick. He spent four seasons with the Titans and then two with the Jets, and he didn’t play at all in 2023 after saying before the season that he needed a break from football.

But after the Jets released him from their reserve/retired list, he’s now a free agent and interested in coming back, and the Bills are at least interested enough to kick the tires on him.

In his six-year career, Davis has 273 catches for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns.