Former Patriots TE Don Hasselbeck dies of cardiac arrest at 70

Former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck died of a heart attack Monday, his son, Matt Hasselbeck, announced on social media. Don Hasselbeck was 70.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck,” Matt Hasselbeck wrote. “We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.

“He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor, and storyteller. Despite being an All-American at Colorado and a Super Bowl Champion with the Raiders, what we are most proud of is the leader he was for our family. He helped set our feet on solid ground. Married to and in love with our mom, Betsy, for 50 years, they built their house on the rock of Jesus Christ. Our dad’s prayer journals, in his meticulous handwriting and in a rainbow of pen colors, hold each of our names and needs. Many of you who have known our father, have been thoughtfully prayed for in the pages of his journals.

“There is a 6’ 7” hole in our hearts. He will be so missed by so many. We are beyond grateful that he was our dad and look forward to Heaven and being all together again.”

The Patriots made Hasselbeck a second-round pick out of Colorado in 1977, and he spent seven seasons with the team. He played most of the 1983 season with the Raiders after a trade from the Patriots, and won a Super Bowl ring. Hasselbeck blocked an extra point attempt in the Raiders’ Super Bowl XVIII win over Washington.

He finished his career with a season with the Vikings (1983) and a season with the Giants (1984).

Hasselbeck played 123 games with 30 starts and made 107 receptions for 1,542 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Hasselbeck’s sons, Matt and Tim, played quarterback in the NFL.