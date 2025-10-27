Former Raiders S George Atkinson dies at 78

Former Raiders safety George Atkinson has died, the team announced on Monday. He was 78.

No cause of death was given, though Atkinson disclosed in a 2016 interview with the San Jose Mercury News that he was experiencing symptoms consistent with CTE.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of George Atkinson, a life-long Raider whose physical style of play helped define an era of football,” the team wrote in a statement. “He . . . anchored the defense as a part of the famed ‘Soul Patrol’ secondary of the 1970s, helping lead the Raiders to unprecedented success as the Silver and Black advanced to five consecutive AFC Championship Games and won Super Bowl XI following the 1976 season. George’s contributions as a friend and mentor to everyone in the Raiders organization continued long after his playing career, and his genuine personality and wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the Raider Nation are with Denise, Brittany, Maya, Angela, Craig, and the entire Atkinson family at this time.”

The Raiders drafted Atkinson in the seventh round in 1968. He was part of a draft class that included Hall of Famers Ken Stabler and Art Shell.

He played 144 games in his career, spending 10 seasons with the Oakland Raiders and a final season with the Broncos. Atkinson was part of seven AFL or AFC championship games and helped the Raiders win Super Bowl XI.

His 33 career interceptions in the regular season and playoffs still rank fourth all-time in team history.