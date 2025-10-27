 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Raiders S George Atkinson dies at 78

  
Published October 27, 2025 05:18 PM

Former Raiders safety George Atkinson has died, the team announced on Monday. He was 78.

No cause of death was given, though Atkinson disclosed in a 2016 interview with the San Jose Mercury News that he was experiencing symptoms consistent with CTE.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of George Atkinson, a life-long Raider whose physical style of play helped define an era of football,” the team wrote in a statement. “He . . . anchored the defense as a part of the famed ‘Soul Patrol’ secondary of the 1970s, helping lead the Raiders to unprecedented success as the Silver and Black advanced to five consecutive AFC Championship Games and won Super Bowl XI following the 1976 season. George’s contributions as a friend and mentor to everyone in the Raiders organization continued long after his playing career, and his genuine personality and wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the Raider Nation are with Denise, Brittany, Maya, Angela, Craig, and the entire Atkinson family at this time.”

The Raiders drafted Atkinson in the seventh round in 1968. He was part of a draft class that included Hall of Famers Ken Stabler and Art Shell.

He played 144 games in his career, spending 10 seasons with the Oakland Raiders and a final season with the Broncos. Atkinson was part of seven AFL or AFC championship games and helped the Raiders win Super Bowl XI.

His 33 career interceptions in the regular season and playoffs still rank fourth all-time in team history.