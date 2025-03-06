Former Rams C Brian Allen announces retirement

Former Rams center Brian Allen officially has retired, his agency announced.

He has not played since 2023.

“One hell of a ride for Brian Allen. May the next chapter be the BEST chapter,” AMDG Sports said in a statement.

Allen, 29, was the starting center for the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI-winning team.

The Rams made Allen a fourth-round pick in 2018, and he appeared in 50 games with 32 starts in five seasons.

He signed with the Browns in May but went on injured reserve July 29 and the team cut him from injured reserve a few days later.