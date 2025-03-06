 Skip navigation
Simms: 'Gut feeling' is Giants trade up to No. 1
QB Milroe still a 'project' entering NFL draft
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Former Rams C Brian Allen announces retirement

  
Published March 5, 2025 07:16 PM

Former Rams center Brian Allen officially has retired, his agency announced.

He has not played since 2023.

“One hell of a ride for Brian Allen. May the next chapter be the BEST chapter,” AMDG Sports said in a statement.

Allen, 29, was the starting center for the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI-winning team.

The Rams made Allen a fourth-round pick in 2018, and he appeared in 50 games with 32 starts in five seasons.

He signed with the Browns in May but went on injured reserve July 29 and the team cut him from injured reserve a few days later.