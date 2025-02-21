 Skip navigation
Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

  
Published February 21, 2025 03:17 PM

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs pleaded guilty to a reduced charge during a Thursday pre-trial hearing in Arizona, Dan Belson of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Suggs, 42, is scheduled for sentencing April 1.

His criminal case stems from a March 2024 incident where Suggs allegedly threatened to kill a motorist and pulled a gun after backing into the driver’s vehicle at a Starbucks’ drive-thru in Scottsdale.

Police arrested Suggs in April and charged with a felony disorderly conduct involving a weapon and misdemeanor intimidation.

He pleaded not guilty and insisted the other driver was the instigator.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct with a weapon that was reduced to an “undesignated” offense, meaning he can ask the court to treat it as a misdemeanor.

A representative for Suggs told the newspaper that the retired player is “relieved that he can now put this unfortunate incident behind him.”

Suggs was one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, but he did not earn enshrinement for this year. He played 16 seasons for the Ravens, finishing his career in 2019 with the Cardinals and Chiefs.

Suggs has 139 sacks, 202 tackles for loss and 200 quarterback hits in his career.