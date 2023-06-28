Former Saints linebacker Scott Pelluer dies at 64

Former Saints linebacker Scott Pelluer died late Monday. He was 64.

Pelluer’s brother Steve, a former NFL quarterback, told Adam Jude of the Seattle Times that Scott Pelluer was placed in a medically induced coma at a Seattle hospital following a cardiac arrest Thursday night.

“There was just something about him — a vibrancy, a passion,” Steve Pelluer, a quarterback for the Cowboys and Chiefs, told Jude on Tuesday. “He was a man’s man. He had great friends. He cared for people well. And his players enjoyed playing for him.”

Scott Pelluer was a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977-80 before the Cowboys made him a fourth-round pick in 1981. He never played for the Cowboys, though, as they cut him out of training camp.

The Saints signed him and he spent all five of his NFL seasons in New Orleans, appearing in 65 games with six starts.

Pelluer went on to coach for two decades at several college programs, including two stints as an assistant at the University of Washington.

He is survived by his daughter, Jordan; sons, Tyler, Cooper and Peyton; mother, Jodee; two younger brothers, Steve and Arnie; ex-wife, Kimberly; and a large extended family.