Former Texans, Eagles LB Bryan Braman dies at 38

Former Texans and Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has died at the age of 38.

Braman’s agent told ESPN that Braman died after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Braman was diagnosed earlier this year and had multiple surgeries in recent months in an attempt to treat the disease.

Braman played at West Texas A&M and signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He spent three seasons in Houston and four years in Philadelphia. The special teams regular blocked a punt in a divisional round win over the Falcons in 2017 and his last NFL game was the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots a few weeks later.

Braman played 97 regular season games and had 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.