 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Texans, Eagles LB Bryan Braman dies at 38

  
Published July 17, 2025 08:31 AM

Former Texans and Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has died at the age of 38.

Braman’s agent told ESPN that Braman died after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Braman was diagnosed earlier this year and had multiple surgeries in recent months in an attempt to treat the disease.

Braman played at West Texas A&M and signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He spent three seasons in Houston and four years in Philadelphia. The special teams regular blocked a punt in a divisional round win over the Falcons in 2017 and his last NFL game was the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots a few weeks later.

Braman played 97 regular season games and had 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.