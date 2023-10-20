Foster Moreau: Late drop unacceptable, it’s a dark place to be

The Saints were a lost cause offensively for most of Thursday night, but they found themselves in the fourth quarter.

A pair of touchdown drives tied the game and they were driving again after Christian Kirk’s touchdown put the Jaguars in front with three minutes left to play. They were inside the Jacksonville 10-yard-line for four plays in the final minute, but never scored a touchdown that would send the game to overtime.

The closest they came was a third down throw to tight end Foster Moreau in the corner of the end zone, but Moreau dropped Derek Carr’s pass and the Jaguars went on to hold on for the win. Moreau said he cut his route too short and that’s why he didn’t come up with a “routine” pass.

“Yeah, you know, it’s tough,” Moreau said. “In front of every man, woman and child I’ve ever known. It’s a dark place to be. It’s the National Football League. It doesn’t come down to one play, but it comes down to one play. The team fought. The team fought as hard as we did. It’s just unacceptable, it’s just pathetic.”

Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara echoed the idea that games don’t come down to one play and said they are confident that Moreau is going to bounce back, but it was clear after the game that it will take a bit for Moreau to let himself off the hook for how Thursday night ended.