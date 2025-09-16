Fox announces 33.8 million viewers for Eagles-Chiefs

Fox was expecting around 30 million viewers to watch the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch. As it turned out, the game exceeded those expectations.

Today Fox announced that 33.8 million viewers watched Sunday’s game, a massive audience even by the standards of the NFL, which continues to defy the splintering of the American television audience that has caused the ratings for everything else to decline.

The 33.8 million viewers made it Fox’s best audience ever for a regular-season Sunday game, as well as the most-watched Week Two game ever. In fact, it was the most-watched game in any week of September or October in NFL history.

The Eagles-Chiefs game benefited from a strong lead-in, a Giants-Cowboys game that went to overtime (causing much of America to miss the start of Eagles-Chiefs), and Fox also announced that the average audience for its entire doubleheader on Sunday was 26.9 million viewers, the best for any Sunday doubleheader in network TV history.