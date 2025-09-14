 Skip navigation
Most of America missed the start of Eagles-Chiefs, even Sunday Ticket subscribers

  
Published September 14, 2025 04:49 PM

When the NFL released the 2025 schedule, one of the most-anticipated games was the Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs. But when kickoff came, hardly anyone in America was able to watch.

That’s because Fox had the Eagles-Chiefs game as a national broadcast, but Fox was also showing the Giants-Cowboys game that went into overtime. Fox decided to keep most of its affiliates on Giants-Cowboys until the conclusion.

That’s understandable, but what’s frustrating for football fans who shelled out for YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket package is that Chiefs-Eagles wasn’t even available on Sunday Ticket, which is advertised as the way to watch every game, every Sunday afternoon. The NFL’s biggest fans pay a significant price for Sunday Ticket because it’s supposed to be the sure way never to miss a minute of your favorite team’s game.

Big Chiefs and Eagles fans were out of luck on Sunday afternoon, however. As the game kicked off, YouTube blocked viewers from watching Eagles-Chiefs on Sunday Ticket and directed them to watch it on their local Fox affiliates. But for most viewers, Eagles-Chiefs wasn’t on their local Fox affiliate. Giants-Cowboys was.,

YouTube and the NFL ought to ensure that when a local Fox or CBS affiliate isn’t showing the game that was originally scheduled, that game is available on Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket subscribers are some of the NFL’s most loyal fans, and they deserved better than they got today.