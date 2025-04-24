Fox is expected to hire Robert Griffin III to work college football games

Thirteen years after he became the second overall player taken in the draft, Robert Griffin III has a new gig.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Fox is expected to hire Griffin to work as a college football game analyst. He’ll replace Brock Huard on the No. 2 announcing team. Huard stepped aside to help coach his son’s high-school football team.

Griffin quickly went from rising star to persona non grata at ESPN, which fired him last year. As Marchand notes, Fox considered hiring Griffin for its Big Noon Kickoff show during a contract dispute with Reggie Bush.

Marchand explains that Griffin could also make periodic appearances on studio shows, but that he’ll primarily work college football games.