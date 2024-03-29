Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira ready to return after back surgery

After taking last season off to undergo back surgery, Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira posted on social media Friday that he is ready to return. He will work two UFL games on Fox on Saturday.

""About six months ago, I posted that I was going to take a year off at Fox due to back surgery,” Pereira wrote. “Five months ago, I had my back fused on seven levels, T11 to S1. Eight-and-a-half hours of surgery! In recovery, they asked me what my goals were. I gave them two. First was to be able to walk again. Second was I want to get back to work again.”

Pereira said he is walking a couple of miles a day and continuing with physical therapy.

He expects to resume a regular schedule of college and NFL games this season.

“I’m back (like it or not)!” Pereira said in thanking everyone for their support.

The game is better with Pereira in it, explaining the rules in a way everyone can understand. He knows his stuff having spent many years as a football official and later as vice president of officiating for the NFL. He joined Fox in 2010.